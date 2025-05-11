Lunne, Katherine

Lunne (Gates), Katherine Irene



of Centerville, Ohio passed away on May 6, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Kay was born December 16, 1942, to Caroline (Neustadter) and George A. Gates in Cincinnati, Ohio where she spent her childhood with four siblings Carol, George, Patricia and Charles. Following graduation, Kay married Louis Lunne in 1963, her partner and best friend of 61 years. Together, they raised eight children: Douglas (married to the late Elaine), Karen (Amir Eylon), Michael (Maureen), Daniel (Molly), Joseph (Renae), Brian (Carey), David (Katie), and Patrick (Megan). Her legacy continues in the lives of twenty grandchildren, each of whom she adored with unmatched warmth and delight. Kay's passing leaves an irreplaceable void in the lives of those who loved her, but her spirit will continue to inspire and guide them. To know Kay was to know laughter-bright, contagious, and present even through the trials of dementia. She found joy in life's simplest moments: hiding Easter eggs, fall festivals, keeping her candy drawer fully stocked for grandchildren, an enduring love of shelling, and all things nautical blue and white. She had a gift for making others feel welcomed, light, and at ease. She will be remembered for her grace, humor, deep love of family, and the way she made ordinary days feel like holidays. Whether with a quick-witted joke, a warm meal, or an impromptu burst of laughter, she reminded us all not to take life too seriously. Kay was a creative and caring woman with a good sense of humor. She was passionate about her family, faith, and friendships. As if raising eight children was not enough, Kay was involved for 50 years at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church  from bereavement and Bible study to beautification and outreach. In addition, she maintained and grew a circle of friends who enjoyed her humorous stories, benefitted from her generosity and shared her zest for living. She also worked as an independent floral designer for many years and as a manager at Kettering Park Manor. Visitation will be held at Routsong Funeral Home (2100 E. Stroop Rd.), Tuesday, May 20 from 4 - 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon, May 21 at St. Albert the Great in Kettering. Her final resting place will be at Calvary Cemetery following the mass. A reception will be held at the Steam Plant after the burial. The family expresses gratitude for the love and support of so many during Kay's courageous battle with dementia. Throughout her journey she maintained a smile and cheerfully welcomed staff, family, and friends alike. Condolences and memories may be shared at Routsong.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Vincent de Paul Dayton (https://stvincentdayton.org/how-to-donate/memorial/), Mercy Manor (https://www.mercymanorsoberliving.org/support), or Hospice of Dayton (https://www.ohioshospice.org/give/). Kay was, and always will be, the heart of the Lunne family.



