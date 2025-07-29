Luque, Maria

Luque (Fagundo), Maria Cristina "Cristina"



Maria Cristina Luque passed November 4, 2024. She was born July 24, 1944, in Havana, Cuba. She came to the United States in 1961 and lived in Miami, Florida.



Maria obtained a BA degree in French Literature (Xavier University) and Spanish Education (Wright State University). She taught Spanish and French at Washington Court House City School for 10 yrs and at Wilmington High School for 20 yrs.



She is survived by her cousin's Isabel Lopez, Roselyn Cerutis-Blaxall and Arsenio Fernandez. Maria was preceded in death by Luisa Graell Fagundo (mother) and Armando Fagundo (father).



For information about a Celebration of Life contact isalopez@astound.net



