LURZ, Dorothy

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LURZ, Dorothy M.

Age 104, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Hearth and Home. Dorothy was a retired Clerk for Seed Co. after over 20 years of service and was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank S.; sisters, Helen and Catherine; brothers, Elmer, Herbert and Robert. Dorothy is survived by many nieces and nephews; and many other

relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM, Friday, September 17, 2021, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 22 Notre Dame Avenue with Father Ambrose Dobrozsi celebrant. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Valley Hospice, 46N. Detroit St, #B, Xenia OH. 45385 in Dorothy's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

