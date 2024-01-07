Lutey, David William "Pops"



David William Lutey, 90, of Dayton, Ohio went to be with his Heavenly Father on December 30, 2023. He was born August 28, 1933 in Troy, New York, the only child of David W. Lutey and Elizabeth A. Burns.



Dave spent his youth living in New York. He attended high school at Christian Brothers Academy in East Greenbush, NY, where he ran track and cross country. He joined the Naval Reserve in 1952 during the Korean War. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp. in 1955 where he was trained as an electronics technician.



After Dave was honorably discharged from the Marines in 1957, he was hired by NCR in 1958 in Albany, NY. In June 1960 he married Barbara Ann Groat in East Greenbush, NY. From that union came three children; Maria born in 1961, Diane in 1962, and David in 1964. NCR transferred Dave first to Hartford, Connecticut in 1967 and then to Dayton, Ohio in 1972 where he spent the remainder of his life. Dave left NCR in 1980 and worked a variety of jobs until his retirement. He was also an all-around fixer-upper and tackled any home repair project with perfection.



Dave was raised in the Catholic faith and remained a faithful member until his death. He developed many friendships through the church and organizations such as the Knights of Columbus. He was part of a men's softball team when he worked at NCR and was his son's baseball coach for a number of years. His children remember good times with their dad at NCR's Old River Park, on numerous camping trips, and going to Cincinnati Reds' baseball games. Dave was an avid golfer and played well into his 70's. He never rode in a cart and insisted on walking and carrying his bag.



Dave is survived by his former wife, Barbara, of Dayton, OH; daughter Maria Hathcock (Mark) of Aztec, NM; daughter Diane Lutey of Dayton, OH and son David Lutey (Debi) of Dayton, OH. He is also survived by his grandsons Danny (Jessica), Nathan, Andrew, Benjamin, and Lukas and great-grandsons Dylan, Keegan, and Brexton.



Per Dave's request, no funeral service will be held.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com