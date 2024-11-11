Luther, Marlene



LUTHER, Marlene, 87, of Vandalia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on Jan. 15, 1937. She was a member of the Salem Church of God. Marlene enjoyed working on crafts with her grandchildren and family time on weekends at Brookville Lake Resort. She enjoyed boating and played in a golf league at Miami Valley Golf Club for over 12 years. Marlene also loved snowbirding in Florida. Cherished wife of 45 years to husband Richard Luther and caring mother to Tammy (Randy) Richardson, Tim (Barb) Jennings and 3 step children: Tom (Abby) Luther, Jeannie Marrongelli and Julie Luther; 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; brother, Jim (Pam) Miller. Preceded in death by her father, Clarence McCollum, mother, Gladys Miller, stepfather, Russell Miller and sister, Shirley Stewart. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Pastor Richard Triplett, officiating. The burial will follow at Glen Haven Cemetery, New Carlisle. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



