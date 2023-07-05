Luttrull, Everett "Paul"



Everett "Paul" Luttrull, 93, of New Carlisle, was welcomed into heaven on Sunday, July 2, 2023. He was born May 4, 1930, in Lone Tree, Iowa, the son of the late William "Everett" and Kelsie Luttrull. Paul was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, where he sang with the quartet and was active in the Springfield Emmaus community. He retired from B.G. Danis Construction Co. as a Crane operator after 30 years of service. Paul was a Tecumseh Athletic Booster and a member of the Hall of Fame. He is preceded in death by his first love Barbara Luttrull and brother Jim Luttrull. Paul is survived by his second love Millie; children Paula (Ted) Priest, Gregg (Barbara) Luttrull, Dwight (Hope) Whipp and Milli (Jeff) Jefferson; grandchildren Brandon (Laura), Keya (Jason), Emily (Kyle), Mason (Elizabeth), Kacey (Grant), Hannah, Tiffanie (Allen), Justin (Lindsay) and Stephanie; several great-grandchildren and special great-granddaughters Maggie and Eliza; sisters Evelyn and Wanda; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 10am-12pm with the funeral to honor Paul beginning at 12:00pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. In honor of Paul, please dress casual in your best plaid shirt. Memorial contributions may made to Grace United Methodist Church, Springfield. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 W. Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com