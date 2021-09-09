LUTZ, Carol



79, of Springfield, passed away September 4, 2021, at Wooded Glen Health Campus. She was born September 8, 1941, in Johnson County, Kentucky, the daughter of Charles and Ethel (Young) Rice. Carol was retired from Big Bear and was the owner of the Harding Road Market for many years. Survivors include her daughter, Dawn Lutz of S. Charleston; two grandchildren, Lexi Lutz and Zach McKee; very dear family friend for many years, Shawn Clark; and brother, Clifford D. Rice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Lutz on July 7, 2019; twin granddaughters, Morgan and Mackenzie McKee; and her parents. A memorial gathering will be held from 1-3 pm on Saturday, September 11 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

