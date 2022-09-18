LYKINS, Thelma

LYKINS (Kibler), Thelma Mae



Born Nov. 20, 1925, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, aged 96 years, 9 months, 26 days. She was born in Huntington WV, moved to Lynx, OH, in Adams County in 1938 then Dayton, OH, in 1944. On November 10, 1945, she married Herschel Lykins from Wamsley, Adams County, Ohio. She was a devoted wife, mother and Mamaw. She is preceded in death by her husband, daughter Betty Jo Seibel and son David Lykins. She is survived by her son-in-law Ralph (Cindy) Seibel, daughter Barb Trump, son-in-law Doug (Sue) Trump, grandchildren Nikole (Jason) Bonds, Rochelle (Bobby) Jones, Curt (Cait) Trump, Ryan (Kelly) Trump, Kevin (Ashley) Trump, great-grandchildren Laurel (Jacob) Phillips, Chloe Bonds, Harrison Bonds, Aubrey Jones, Lillie Jo Jones, Caitlin Jones and Jackson Trump. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 24, 10:30A with service following at 12:00P at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH. Luncheon to follow, all are welcome. Thank you to the incredible staff of Hospice of Dayton who provided awesome, loving care to Mom and our family. Memorial contributions if desired may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

