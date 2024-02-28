Lynch, Ann

Lynch (Rich), Ann



Ann Rich Lynch, currently of Fernandina Beach, FL and formerly Chagrin Falls, Naples and Charlottesville passed away February 21, 2024.



Ann was born September 22, 1957 in Dayton, Ohio. She was the daughter of James and Marge Rich. Ann graduated from Oakwood High School, Miami University of Ohio and received a Masters Degree in education from Ursuline College.



She leaves behind her husband Terry Lynch; her son, Jim Calder of Columbus, Ohio; her brothers, James Rich of Middleburg, Virginia and Peter (Linda) Rich of The Plains, Virginia and sister, Nancy (David) Herbert of Vero Beach, Florida. In addition, she leaves behind Jeremy (Shoko) Lynch of Rye, New York and their children Mia, Aidan and Aya.



Ann was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She loved teaching, children, reading, music, travel, gardening, nature and all dogs. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, special giggle and her kind and generous spirit. Ann will be missed greatly by all who knew her.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Paramount Theatre Arts Education Fund (www.theparamount.org), the Lupus Foundation of America (www.lupus.org) or the Guadalupe Center (www.guadalupecenter.org).



A service will be held at a later date.



