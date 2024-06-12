Lynch, Charles



Charles Lynch, SFC, age 93 passed away June 10, 2024, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio following a brief illness. He was born April 24, 1931, in Heidelberg, Kentucky. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Hisako, daughters Linda (Scott) Gibson and Janet (Kenny) Lockwood, grandsons Joey (Emily) Gibson and Sam (Jill McEvilly) Gibson. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Ora Lynch, siblings Lorena Hamilton, Ina Lynch, Woodrow Lynch, George Lynch, Virginia Hollon and Allie Benner. He is also preceded in death by his son in law Kenny Lockwood and numerous nieces and nephews. Charlie was very thankful to his son in law Scott for his unselfish help, love and loyalty. Many thanks to the staff at Good Samaritan Hospital, Telemetry, 11th floor for the compassionate care he received. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Friday, June 14, 2024 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 11 a.m. in Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wounded Warriors Project. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



