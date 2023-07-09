Lynch, Connie



Connie Sue Lynch, age 76, entered the church triumphant July 3, 2023 in Middletown, Ohio. She was born in Sidney, Ohio on October 28, 1946 to Walter (Frank) Lynch and Helen Louise (Harp) Lynch who preceded her in death in 1989 and 2012 respectively.



Connie graduated from Sidney High School in 1964. After graduation she moved to Middletown, Ohio and started working at Armco, where she worked for several years before retiring. She also worked for MacIS, and a short time at Combs Travel, which provided her the opportunity to travel several places in the world. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where she worked as the church secretary for many years.



Connie was very active at her church and loved working with children. She taught many years of Sunday School, directed the children's choir and handbell choir, as well as organized and directed the Christmas Programs. She was also very involved with Summer Youth Theater in the Middletown community.



Throughout the years she enjoyed throwing themed and elaborate Easter parties for her nieces and nephews which included homemade piñatas, egg scavenger hunts, arts and crafts, and overnights prior to taking them to church Sunday morning. Connie enjoyed hosting a foreign exchange student from Denmark in 1989 who quickly became part of the family.



Connie is survived by brother, Jim (Patty) Lynch of Marion, Ohio, sister, Becky (Paul) Young of Franklin, Ohio, and brother, Bill (Sue) Lynch of Middletown, Ohio.



Connie had several nieces and nephews whom she treated as her own: Matthew (Carrie-Anne) Green, Jason (Theresa) Lynch, Bryan (Becky) Lynch, Cathy (Bob) Bond, Sarah Lynch, Chris (Jennifer) Lynch, Tricia Monk and Stephanie (Devin) Fuller. She is also survived by 12 great nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zion Lutheran Church of Middletown, Ohio and Hospice of Southwest Ohio.



Visitation will be 10-11 am on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church, 10 North Breiel Boulevard, Middletown, OH 45044. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 am with Pastor Jean Vargo officiating.



Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com