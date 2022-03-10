LYNCH, Robert

LYNCH III, Robert



Robert Lynch III, age 45, was born February 19, 1977, in Dayton, Ohio, to Robert Lynch, Jr. and Monica Postway. He graduated from Dunbar High School and attended Cuyahoga Community College and The Ohio State University. He worked 20 years in Physical Therapy and one year as a surgical tech at Miami Valley Hospital. For the last 2 years, he has worked at Children's Hospital, most recently in Cardiac Care Imaging. On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, Robert Lynch III, transitioned from this life. He was also preceded in death by: his his paternal grandfather, Robert Lee Lynch Sr.; his paternal aunt, Jocelyn Lynch Anderson; (1) great-aunt, Canary Burns; (3) great-



uncles; Lonnie, Marvin and Calvin Burns; his maternal grandmother, Mary Drake; his maternal grandfather, Freddie



Postway Sr.; step-grandmother, Louise Postway; and maternal uncles, Freddie Jr. and Terrance Postway. Robert leaves to cherish memories and celebrate his life his parents; (2) sisters,



Amber and Destini Lynch; (1) brother, Derrick (Sarah Miracle) Lynch; paternal grandmother, Rosie Lynch; paternal aunt,



Pamela Lynch; maternal uncle, Quinton Postway; nephew, Zayde Lynch; special friend, Michal N. Huggins; and a host of cousins, other loving family members and friends. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev Robert Jackson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

