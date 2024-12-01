Lynn, Alma M.



Mrs. Alma M Lynn, age 85, of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at Miami Valley Hospital. Alma was born in Bellaire, Ohio on July 26, 1939. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother; she will be remembered for her wit and attitude that she carried so fervently. Her sense of humor was second to none. She is survived by a daughter, Diana (Charlie) Lynn, grandson Jacob (Anna) Stamper, great-granddaughter Savannah Stamper, sister, Charlotte Bennington, and daughter-in-law Christine Lynn. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Joseph, husband, John Lynn, son, David Lynn, brothers; Joseph, James, William and Darrel Robson, and sister, Patricia Shunk. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either Tunnels to Towers or St. Jude Hospital. Services will be held privately.



