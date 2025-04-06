Lynn-Fraser, Lynnette S.



age 83 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2025 at the Laurels of Kettering. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Waneta Lynn, and her sister, Pat Lynn. Lynnette was born and raised in Lima, Ohio. She graduated from Lima Senior High School and The Ohio State University where she studied dental hygiene and education. She worked for a variety of organizations throughout her professional career including, Sinclair Community College, Community Services for the Deaf (CSD), and Interpreters of the Deaf (ID). She also served in leadership roles in organizations including the Ohio Dental Hygienists' Association, Mt. Vernon Neighborhood Association, The League of Women Voters, CSD Advisory Board, and KODA Camp Ohio. Lynnette is survived by her husband of 49 years, John Fraser of Dayton, OH; daughter, Natalie Quinn (Scott); son, Deron Emmons; step-daughter, Samantha Fraser; step-son, Joshua Streiff (Vicki); grandchildren, Jacob Miller, Matthew Quinn (Katelyn), Elijah Emmons, Kate Quinn, Nathan Quinn, and Isabella Emmons; great-granddaughter, Scarlet Jane Quinn; sister, Heather Lynn Clark (Scott); brother, Eric Lynn (Germaine); and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, May 3, 2025 2:00 pm at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH. Family will receive visitors from 1:00 pm  2:00 pm. Donations can be made in Lynnette's memory to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or KODANation.org. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



