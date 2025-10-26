Lynn Smith

Smith, Lynn J.



11/29/1942 ~ 10/22/2025



Lynn J. Smith was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Ruth (nee Rommes) and James T. Smith on November 29, 1942. He is the beloved father of Michael Smith, Michelle (Robert) Wagner and Matt (Holly Swartz) Day; cherished grandfather of Rachel Wagner and Jacob Wagner; dear brother of David (Pamela) Smith; and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death and reunited with his parents, his brothers James R.T. (Ruth) Smith and Robin (Norma) Smith, his daughter Deborah Smith, and his wife Martha Jean (nee Day) Smith. Lynn was a devoted employee of Kroger for 45 years, cherished member of Oxford Eastern Star for 55+ years, and an honored member of Oxford Masonic Lodge No. 67 F. & A.M. for 60 years. He was a great supporter of Miami University athletics and a big fan of MU basketball and football. He had a greenthumb and a passion for growing flowers, as well as spending time helping out at Day's Greenhouse. He loved his family and had a special place in his heart for his treasured dog, Rocko. He was very loved and will be deeply missed. A Visitation for Lynn will be held on Monday, October 27, 2025 at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, Oxford, from 10 am until the time of Masonic Service at 12 pm, followed immediately by the Funeral Service. Burial will be held at Springdale Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com