LYONS, Mary Jane



December 4, 2022



90, passed peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on Sunday, December 4, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born in Middletown, Ohio. She was married to her husband of 60 years, the late Richard Lyons. She is survived with loving memories by her children Craig (Jonelle) Lyons, Kim (Peter) Milliron, Michele (Gary) Hutchison, and Rick (Katie) Lyons; grandchildren: Cole (Sarah) Hutchison, Grant (Ashton) Hutchison, Evan Lyons, Shayne Lyons, Justin Lyons, Hayley Milliron, Heather Milliron, Connor Lyons, Mary Lyons, Nick Sullivan, Kelsey (Garrett) Chavies, and Collette Sullivan; great-grandchildren: Brooks Hutchison and Charlotte Chavies; and numerous friends. A private family service will be held. If desired, donations can be made in her memory to Hospice of Dayton.

