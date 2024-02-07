Lyons, Stella E.



Stella E. Lyons, 91, of Springfield, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, February 4, 2024. She was born on August 25, 1932 in Springfield, OH, to Edna (Smith) and Sampson Carter, Sr. She was the last surviving of 17 siblings. Stella was a member of Springfield Freewill Baptist Church for over 70 years. She enjoyed singing at various churches and nursing homes, accompanied by her son Thomas Lyons. She retired from Community Hospital in 1989, after 23 years of service. She worked at Carpenters Hall in Lakland, FL for 5 years, before returning to Springfield. She is preceded in death by her parents; 16 siblings; husband Willie E. Lyons; her only son Thomas M. Lyons, Sr. Stella is survived by grandsons Joshua Lyons, Joseph Lyons and Thomas Lyons, Jr.; great-granddaughters Jalynn Gregg and Kaitlinn Lyons; great-grandson Shaun Blazis; numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and her church family. Stella loved her Lord and was looking forward to taking her place on heavens shore. Visitation will be held from 12-1pm on Friday, February 9, 2024 with the service to honor Stella beginning at 1:00pm at Springfield Freewill Baptist Church, 1825 Sunset Ave., Springfield, OH 45505. Arrangements have been entrusted to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.





