Lytle, Barbara

Barbara (Babs) passed away peacefully in Toronto, Canada, on June 14, 2025, at the age of 92. Born in Springfield Ohio, to Elmer and Cora Stewart, Dec 13, 1932, she graduated from Catholic Central High School, to a career as a secretary at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Barbara was a devoted wife to acclaimed musician Johnny Dillard (Dilly) Lytle (deceased), a loving mother to Marcel (Butch) Lytle of Marietta Georgia (deceased), Michael Lamont Lytle (D'Arcy McLenaghen) of Toronto, Canada, and Ayo Michelle Hagans (Samuel Hagans) of Augusta Georgia. Babs was a proud and loving grandmother to Takira Lytle (Han Zhang) NY; Jonathon Lytle, CA; Angelica Hagans GA; Mariah Hagans, GA, and Mason Hagans OH; and to her great grandchildren, in whom she absolutely delighted: A'Drion, Ja'Zye, A'Nasia, London, Mason Jr., Makai, Venyah, Prince, Inico, Kaysen, Kymorra and Jean Kaia. She also held a special place in her heart for her honorary "son" Willie Young Jr. of San Francisco, CA.



A passionate bowler, Barbara delighted in the joy and camaraderie the sport brought into her life, whether competing or cheering from the sidelines, and she cherished the friendships and memories forged along the way. Barbara was a longtime member of the congregation at Mount Zion Baptist Church, and spoke fondly of attending services there, long after moving to Canada to live with her son Michael & family.



Babs never met a stranger. She charmed everyone she met with her radiant smile, her kindness, joy and infectious laughter, lighting up any room she entered, and leaving a lasting impression of warmth. She found deep fulfillment in the company of family and friends and embraced life with open arms. Babs is lovingly remembered by her children, her grandchildren, her great grandchildren and the many friends she gathered along the way. We will miss her.



A celebration of life will be held in Springfield Ohio at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1171 South Yellow Springs Street, on Saturday July 12, 2025, with a family & friends gathering beginning at 11:00 a.m., and a service beginning at 12pm (noon)



