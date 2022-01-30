LYTLE, Larry L.



81, of Springfield passed away on January 5, 2022. He was born on February 9, 1940, to Robert Lytle and Margaret (Stripling) Lytle in Springfield, Ohio. Larry retired from



Robbins & Myers Inc. after working 45 years. He married Dorothy Stanford in 1962.



Together they raised four



children, Michael, Mark,



Matthew and Mia. Larry was predeceased by his parents; wife Dorothy (Stanford) Lytle and daughter Mia Lytle. A Celebration of Life service is Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.



