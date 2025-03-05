Lyttle, Johnna



May 1, 1963  March 2, 2025



On March 2nd, 2025 Johnna Lou left this earth, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness and cherished memories. She had a passion for nature and it was never a shock to see her talking to the birds or feeding the deer straight from her hands. She brought a peace to this world that will forever be missed and although her body has left us, her spirit lives on in every bird that flies through the sky and every cup of coffee brewed with care.



Her spirit is carried on by her son; Steven Cozad (Julie Betsch), Sister; Connie (Eddie) Smallwood, Brother; Gary (Joyce) Smith, Daughter of The Heart; Lindsey Ervin and many other special family and friends. She loved them all more than anything in this world except a hot cup of coffee and an ice cold Pepsi.



She was reunited with her parents; John and Florence Smith, brother; Carl Smith, Sister in Law; Gennene Smith and Best Friend; Kathy E.



In Lieu of flowers the family requests that you buy a cup of coffee for a stranger and always keep your bird feeders full.



A heartfelt thank you goes out to the Huntington Court staff and Bella Care Hospice for walking beside her on this journey.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com