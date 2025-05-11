Maas, Ellis Russell "Russ"



Maas, Ellis Russell "Russ" died peacefully on April 28 at his home in Dayton, Ohio. He was born on August 30, 1942, in Elmhurst, Illinois to Ellis and Lorraine Maas (both deceased). Russ is survived by his beloved daughter Lisa Casey (Scott) of Normal, Illinois, partner Jana Jordan of Dayton, Ohio, and sister Lorraine Keith (Jay) of Belen, New Mexico. Russ was a successful commercial real estate broker for NAI in Dayton, Ohio where he made many good friends. He continued to work and only recently turned in his real estate license at the end of 2024. He loved his job and was still brokering deals until the end! Prior to his real estate career, Russ worked for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department and graduated from the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA. He was a member of local groups including the Oakwood Rotary, the Aviation Trail group, and several others. We invite those who knew him to come to his visitation on May 15 from 2-4 pm at Routsong Funeral Home Centerville (81 N. Main St). Russ was a great animal lover. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local animal shelter in his name. To share fond memories and expressions of sympathy, visit www.routsong.com



