Maas, Henry "Hank"



Age 79, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2024 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease and joined his beloved wife, Carol, to be with the Lord. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 2:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. Family and friends may visit from 1:00PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Thank you to all for your thoughts and prayers for Hank and his Family! For the full remembrance please visit www.routsong.com



