Mable, RICHARDSON Mable RICHARDSON

RICHARDSON, Mable



Mable Richardson, age 97 of Hamilton, passed away at



Birchwood Care Center on



Saturday, November 28, 2020. Mable was born in Irvine,



Kentucky, on June 22, 1923, to John Quincy Embree and Leanne (Isaacs) Embree. On



December 24, 1942, in Irvine, KY, she married Justus



Richardson, Jr. Mable was a member of Bridgewater Church. Mable's hobby was her family; she loved traveling with Justus to Kentucky. She loved cooking, gardening, was a hardworker, and most of all, spending time with her family.



Mable is survived by her husband, Justus Richardson, Jr.; two daughters, Maye Gregory and Barbara Bailey; six grandchildren, Mark (Carol) Gregory, Tina (Henry) Deardruff, Jennifer (Greg) Anderson, Denny (Marsha) Bailey, Amy (Jim) Hopkins, and Kami (Durwin) Kidd; 11 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Edna Creech. Mable was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Boyd Embree, Denver Embree, Corbin Isaacs, China Pierson and



Ester Lily.



Graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions can be made to Bridgewater Church. www.browndawsonflick.com.

