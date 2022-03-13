MACK-McGARRY, Cathe R.



Cathe R. Mack-McGarry, age 60, of Centerville, passed away on February 2, 2022, at Southview Hospital. Cathe was born on March 13, 1961, at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Gwendolyn (Humbles) Mack. On November 29, 1986, Cathe married



Douglas "Monk" McGarry.



Cathe worked. Professionally Cathe worked numerous jobs in the field of hospitality, customer service, human services and management. Cathe's most noteworthy positions were



Operations Manager for ResCare and as a Smooth Jazz Radio Personality for Clear Channel Radio. As a volunteer, Cathe worked tirelessly for numerous organizations supporting



local, national, and international causes advocating for health, equity, and cultural identity. Cathe had a strong



passion for AGAPE for youth, Holy Trinity's St. Patrick's Day



efforts at the Dublin Pub, and Dayton's Celtic Festival. Cathe was active in women's pagentry as both a volunteer and



contestant (winning numerous titles), including being crowned Ms. Classic Woman 2007 by the Global American Pagent. Above all, Cathe had an innate talent for bringing



diverse groups of people together and producing this



wonderful synergy of happiness and friendship. Like a gourmet chef, Cathe could create the most dynamic and powerful recipes of the human spirit.



Cathe cared. Cathe was an avid collector of shoes, fine jewelry, designer bags, and other items of apparel. She was known to lend a friend and/or a family member a nonjudgmental ear, her brilliant insight, a snazzy ensemble for a special night out and secret, forgivable loans to those in need without question. Many of her "loans" were endorsed not by signature but the sharing of a fine glass of wine. Cathe was an unpublished author of exquisite, handwritten, notes to those near and far sharing words of hope, encouragement, love and support. Cathe's caring can be partially measured by her sizable collection of used wine corks.



Cathe loved. Cathe is survived by her loving husband, Douglas of Centerville, OH; sisters, Patricia A. (Thomas Davis, III)



Mack-Clay of Dayton, OH, Barbara J. Mack of Riverside, OH, Merry E. (William) Payton of Huber Heights, OH, and Marion S. (David) Roberts of Fairborn, OH, brother, Robert W.



(Margaret) Mack, Jr. of Kingston, TN; mother-in-law, Myra McGarry of Dayton, OH, and numerous loving and adoring nieces, nephews and dear friends. Last, but not least, Cathe was a passionate animal lover especially for her pet dogs, Woody, Guinness, Jake, Gracie and her beloved cinaminnies, Smitty and Sweeney Todd.



Along with her parents, Cathe was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth L. Mack.



In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions in Cathe's name to AGAPE for Youth, American Heart Association's Dayton Go Red for Women and Heifer International.



Cathe will be cremated and a celebration of Cathe will be announced later.



Condolences may be shared at Newcomerdayton.com.

