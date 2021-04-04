MACKNIGHT,



John Gustave



Age 74, of Kettering, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 1, 2021, after a lengthy battle with throat cancer. John was born on June 22, 1946, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to the late Douglas and Winona (Ziemann) Macknight. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a young son, Scott Michael Macknight. John is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Shirley Macknight; daughter, Ericka (Chris) Baker; grandsons, Sean (Molly) Stinnett, Greyson Willhoite and Davis Mattingly; great-granddaughters, Adalynn Stinnett and Amelia Stinnett; step-grandsons, J.T. Baker and Tyler Baker; sister, Donna (Richard) Brese; niece, Debbie Gangemi; and many other relatives and friends. John proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, where he acquired his printing trade. John was still employed with Schuerholz Printing, where he considered Charley and his staff family. John bled blue for UK basketball. He loved to eat and will be remembered for his insatiable appetite, rock and roll music, wisdom and love of conversations with anyone he came in contact with. John will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 2-4 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kettering Cancer Center or as John would do, pay it forward and help someone in need. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

