MacLean, Ronald

MacLEAN Sr.,



Ronald Edward



Age 88, of Dayton, OH, passed away on 07/27/2021.



Some knew him as Dad, Poppie, Mac or Ron.



He is survived by two children Ronald Edward MacLean Jr. and Melissa Martha Carreon Jaquez as well as brother



Douglas MacLean and other



extended family.



Preceded in death by his wife Constance Joan (neé Eckstrom) MacLean.



Ron graduated from Fairview High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy.



He was a member of the Dayton Area Jaguar Club and resident of St. Anne's Hill Historical District.



Funeral services will be Saturday, August 7th, 11:00 am-1:00 pm at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH 45409.



Services in care of Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home. Condolences and fond memories may be shared at



www.DaytonFunerals.com