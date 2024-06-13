Macy, Merlin R



Merlin Richard Macy, age 89, of West Milton, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. He was born April 6, 1935 to Ralph Waldo & Olive Mae (Sowers) Macy in Verona, Ohio.



He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife Judith A. (Garrison) Macy; sisters Mae Jean Wick and Sandra Kay Dohrman.



He will be missed and remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews, great great nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, classmates and neighbors.



Merlin was a graduate of Eaton HS class of 1953 before military. He then attended 3 years at General Motors Institute before Airforce. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force at Johnson Air Force Base, Japan and Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Merlin worked 22 years at Dayton press until they closed and Retired from Ernie Green industries. He loved bowling, gardening, photography and his dogs.



A memorial gathering will be held from 3-5 PM on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at the Hale House Event Center, 320 N. Miami St, West Milton (adjacent the parking from Hale-Sarver FH). Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Milton-Union Library. Online memories of Merlin may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



