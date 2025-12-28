Madeline Best

BEST, Madeline J.



Madeline J. Best, 99, passed away December 20th, 2025. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, January 6th from 1-2pm at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 2pm. Burial will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. To view her memorial video, send flowers, or to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





