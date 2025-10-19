Madge Staley-Will

Staley-Will, Madge Beth



Madge Beth Staley-Will departed the earth on September 4, 2025. She was 93 ¾ yrs. Old.



If that gave you a laugh, a smile on your face, Madge would be happy. She was always looking for a way to bring laughter, the lighter side into our lives. She belonged to the Anything but Serious Clown group, who volunteered at Kettering Medical Center visiting patients. She was also a member of The Kettering Mother Singers and other groups and organizations through the years, too numerous to mention.



Madge was an educator for over 40+ years. She retired after 25 years from Centerville Schools.



Born in 1931 in Ferndale, MI to George and Elizabeth (Alldredge) Staley. Preceded in death by her Husband, Cornelius (Neil) Will. She is survived by her Children, Jean McEntarfer, and James (Lois) McEntarfer, 7 Grandchildren, and 9 Great Grandchildren.



When she passed, she requested a party. Her friends and family are invited on Sunday, October 26th from 1 – 3 pm at the Station House, Florentine Room, St. Leonard's Campus.



In remembrance, In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The American Cancer Society/Breast Cancer or Hospice of Dayton.



