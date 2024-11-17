Madison, Mary

Madison (Hawkins), Mary Louise "MaryLou"



Mary Louise Madison, born July 28, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio, to Mary and Jesse Hawkins, has left us after living many years with Alzheimer's disease. She was our mother, our sister, our caregiver, our counselor. She will be missed by her siblings: Jessie, Beverly, Larry, Sharon, and Diane, and by her children, Cheryl, Gary, Gregory, Annette, Brenda, Jacqueline, and Kenneth. Her progeny, too numerous to name, are spread all across the world. She traveled the world with her husband, Willie R.E. Madison (now deceased), making each place a home, from Toledo, OH to Madison, WI, from Johnson AFB, Japan, to Eglin AFB, Florida, and from Salina, KS to finally settling in Huber Heights. Mary served as a Unit Clerk and Personnel Clerk at Kettering Memorial Hospital for 35 years, before retiring to care for her mother, who also suffered from Alzheimer's. She will be remembered at Ethan Temple Seventh-Day Adventist Church for her many acts of devotion and kindness. We, her loving family, have taken her lead, and we hope to have done her proud. That's all she ever wanted. We will celebrate her life at Newcomer North Chapel on November 18 at 10:30am, with visiting hours prior, and her interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery.



