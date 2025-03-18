Madlinger, Janice

Madlinger (Lyle), Janice Marie



Janice was born March 10, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Margaret Mary (Maloney) and Harold R Lyle. She is preseded in death by her parents, sisters Carol Inzitari, Kaythryn McCarthy and brother in law Joseph Inzitari. She is survived by her son James (Molly) Glaser and their children Susan and Michael, her daughter Molly M Glaser and her children Meredith, Allison, Joseph. twin brother James E Lyle (Maryann). Her husband James A Madlinger and his children Lisa Meadows, Tracy (Mike) Aukerman, Bo Madlinger, Bart (Jill) Madlinger, and 10 grandchildren and 13 great grand-children.



She graduated from Julienne High School and attended the University of Dayton. Janice pursued a career in Childhood Education before transitioning to a very successful career in commercial printing sales.



Besides being a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Janice will always be remembered as a thoughtful, caring person who possessed a gentle soul. She had an endearing personality and never knew a stranger. Janice touched countless lives with her genuine concern for everyone. Never spoke an unkind word.



Her life was enriched by special neices and nephews and abundance of wonderful friends.



Memorial Mass to honor Janice



Friday March 28, 2025



St. Christopher's Catholic Church



435 E National Rd.



Vandalia, Ohio 45377



Visitation: 11:00AM



Memorial Mass : 12:00 NOON



In lieu of flowers the family requests a memorial contribution to The American Heart Association in Janice's name.



The American Heat Assc



PO Box 840692



Dallas, TX 75284



Janice will be missed by all who knew her.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com