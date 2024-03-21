Madoffori, Barbara A.



Age 88, of Trenton, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at her home. She was born in Middletown on January 17, 1936, to parents, Clarence P. and Mary (Vierling) Theiman. Barbara had worked for the Butler County Treasurer's Office. The thing she loved to do the most was spending time with her family. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Julie (Peter) Marts; son, Michael (Vicky Hoffman) Madoffori; grandsons, Jon (Alex) Madoffori and Jacob (Kara) Madoffori; and her great-grandchildren, Leo Madoffori, Jaycelyn Madoffori, Coralie Madoffori and Ella Demana. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Madoffori; son, Matthew Madoffori; parents; one brother; and one sister.



Funeral Service will be Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12:00 noon - 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum.



