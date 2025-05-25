Magee, Betty

Magee (Satterthwaite), Betty



Betty (Satterthwaite) Magee was born January 17, 1933 near Lebanon, Ohio, to Harry A. and Pauletta (Harbach) Satterthwaite. Betty graduated from Waynesville High School in 1951. Betty married Thomas H. Magee of Trenton, Missouri on February 12, 1956. She worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for 12 years. Betty served as a member of the Beavercreek School Board for 3 terms (12 years). She was a member of the Beaver Valley Chapter of Eastern Star, Beavercreek Republican Women's Club, Reserve Officers Association Ladies, and Spouse and Sprouts Child Conservation League. Betty was a life-long member of Miami Monthly Meeting of Friends in Waynesville and attended Mt. Zion Church in Beavercreek. She was predeceased by her parents, two brothers and sister. Tom Magee, her beloved husband, died in January of 2020 after almost 64 years of marriage. Betty is survived by her children, Tom, John and wife Irene, and Luanne and her three granddaughters: Elizabeth, Michelle, and Lila. Betty died at 91 years of age on November 10, 2024 in California. Services are to take place on May 31, 2025 at 11am at Mt. Zion Church located at 428 Shepherd Road, Xenia, OH.



