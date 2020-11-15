MAGGARD, Mitchell W.



Age 71, of Lewisburg, passed away at home on November 13, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Leonce and Zelma Maggard; brother, Harold Maggard; sister, Norma Brower. Mitchell served in the U.S. Navy from 1968-1972. He went on to work at GM for 32 years. He was the girls softball coach



for 16 years, loved jogging and cars. Mitchell was the



perfect man. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Margaret Maggard; daughters, Audra (Jason) Gray, Amy (Scott)



Robertson, Angela Pettit, and Amber (Tim) Schram; grandchildren, Alexandra, Ashley, Cody, Abigail, Braden, Kaley, and Ashton; siblings, Ralph (June) Maggard, Kenneth (Rebekah) Maggard, Les (Cindy) Maggard, and Lydia Burnett; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Tue., Nov. 17 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.


