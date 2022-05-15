MAGUIRE, Frank E.



Age 91, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at Preserve at Beavercreek. Frank is a retired CMSgt with the US Air Force after 32 years of service and retired from WPAFB after 30 years. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and sang in their choir, a member of the Singing Sergeant's, and co-founder of Kevin M. Maguire Memorial Scholarship at Wright State University AF ROTC. He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances M. in 2001 and sons, Michael T. and Capt.



Kevin M, parents, Frank and Clara Maguire. Frank is survived by his daughter, Patricia Maguire of Centerville; son and daughter-in-law, Retired Lt Col. Frank L. and Retired Col, Kathleen Maguire of Beavercreek; sisters, Mary Ann Gillispie and Claire Kramer both of PA; grandsons, Kevin M., Sean R. and Nolan A.; granddaughter, Shannon K. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Rd. with Father Joe Kindel celebrant. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 AM until service time at the church. Interment Our Lady of Grace in Langhorne, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to The Capt. Kevin M. Maguire Memorial Scholarship Fund at Wright State University, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Dayton, OH 45435, in Frank's Memory. Arrangements Marker & Heller



Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

