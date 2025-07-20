Mahan, Thomas

Thomas Jay "Tom" Mahan, 65, of London, died Tuesday, July 8, 2025. Born March 13, 1960, he was the son of Acel J. Mahan and Beulah (Burns) Mahan. Survivors include his beloved wife of 39 years Diana (Mansfield) Mahan, daughter Sarah (Tyler Jackson) Mansfield, son Michael Jay Mahan. Graveside services will be held Monday, July 14, 2025, in Kirkwood Cemetery, London. Condolences may be shared online at www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.

