Mahren, James Andrew "Jim"



Beloved husband, father, and grandfather - passed away peacefully surrounded by family on a beautiful fall day, October 5, 2023. He was born in Chicago on April 9, 1947. His childhood in Wheaton and Lombard instilled a lifelong passion for classic cars and adventure. A Vietnam veteran, he honorably served in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1970. He worked in the construction industry for nearly 40 years; Jim proudly owned Belwether Builders and helped people turn their dreams into homes and businesses throughout the Chicagloland area. Jim was a master storyteller. He had the best laugh. His stories and his laugh brought people together. Cruising with the windows down and the music loud, Jim was always ready to see where the road would take him. Jim was a gentle giant who always looked out for the little guy. He never gave up on anyone. Jim could talk to anyone about anything - and often did. He was a friend to all. In 1984, Jim and his wife Wendy started a beautiful life and family together. Their marriage was founded on the belief that the good life meant family was first - always. Jim loved wholeheartedly and unreservedly. His ability to see the best in those he loved was a true gift. Jim's family is his greatest legacy. He is survived by his wife, Wendy Mahren (née Mack), his children and their spouses - Kaite (and Wes) Baldwin, Sheryln (and Jim) Smith, and James Matthew (and Megan) Mahren, his grandchildren - Rebecca (13), Clara (11), Eliza (8), Henry (7), Wendy (5), Kelsey (3), Michelle (11 months), and Jack and John (8 months), and his sister, Ellen Bubel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Eleanor Bubel. Visitation for Jim Mahren will take place at Routsong Funeral home Centerville (81 N Main st) on Monday, October 9, 2023 from 4-6 pm with a service to immediately follow. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Jim will also take place in St. Charles, IL at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Hospice of Dayton or Rolling Thunder, Illinois Chapter 1.



