MALAS, David William



David William Malas, age 80, of Centerville, Ohio went to be with his Lord on January 19, 2024 surrounded by his loved ones in the comfort of his home. He was born June 10, 1943, on a small farm in the hills of Somerset County Pennsylvania. In 1961 David graduated from Berlin Brothersvalley High School, Berlin, Pennsylvania, as Valedictorian of his class. The following year he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served in the military for 4 years (1962-1966). He achieved the rank of Airman First Class (E3), was awarded "Airman of the Deployment" recognition by the USAF 357th Tactical Fighter Squadron (1963) and was honorably discharged at McConnell Air Force Base, Wichita, KS, on Feb. 18, 1966.



David graduated Cum Laude from Wichita State University in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering (BSEE). David earned a membership in the Engineering National Honor Society, Tau Beta Pi and was elected WSU chapter President in 1971. He also was a member of the Electrical Engineering National Honor Society, Etta Kappa Nu.



David worked for Boeing Military Airplane Co. as an Avionics Design Engineer for 1.5 years and then accepted a position as a Test Engineer with NCR Corporation. He was employed by NCR for 32.5 years and retired in April 2006. During his time at NCR, he held positions in Product Marketing, Professional Services and Process Quality Improvement. As Senior Process Consultant, he earned process appraiser qualifications through the Software Engineering Institute at Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA. On retirement from NCR, David formed Process Pathways, LLC and operated his own process consulting business for 3 years. In January 2010, he accepted a new position of Business Operations Manager at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Kettering, OH. In 2015, he retired for the final time.



David was preceded in death by his parents Emil Malas and Kathryn (Gus) Kern; brother Douglas (Donna).



David is survived by his bride of 58 years, Patricia; his daughter Kathryn (Kevin), son Daryl (RoxeAn); grandson Andrew (Megan), grandson Matthew, granddaughter Abigail (Anna), granddaughter Kaliena (Jacob), granddaughter Ashlynn (Ray), granddaughter Kathryn, grandson David (Julia), grandson Michael, granddaughter Sarah; brother Gus (Linda), sister Karen (John), sister Yvonne; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. All of who he was immensely proud and loved deeply.



A Memorial Service for David will take place on February 17, 2024 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 4865 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, OH 45440. Visitation will be at 10:00a.m., Service at 11:00a.m. The Reverend Mark Carlson presiding. Flowers or Memorials may be sent to the church.



Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



