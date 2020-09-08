MALLOW, Barbara J. Barbara J. Mallow, 91, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. She was born November 30, 1928, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Charles K. and Martha M. Johnson Hawkins. She is survived by two sons, Thomas A. Mallow (Brad Reese), Dayton, and R. Kevin Mallow (Mona Guzman), Xenia, two grandchildren, Chelsie Mallow and Nikk Mallow, two step-grandchildren, Jesica Tilton (Ty) and Justin Guzman (Britany), two sisters, Mary Struewing, Yellow Springs and JoAnn (Russell) Crouse, Columbus, a brother, Edward (Dewanda) Hawkins, a sister-in-law, Betty Morris, all of Xenia, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ralph W. Mallow, on January 25, 2014, a daughter-in-law, Juli R. Davis Mallow, a brother-in law, William Struewing, a sister-in-law, Barbara Hawkins, and by brothers-in-law, Gerald Morris and John Mallow. Barb will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private graveside services will be held in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Xenia United Presbyterian Church, 343 W. Ankeney Mill Rd., Xenia, OH, 45385, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.

