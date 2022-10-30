MALONE, Patricia

MALONE (Shipton),



Patricia F. "Patti"



71, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Forest Glen Health Campus. Patti was born October 5, 1951, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Lloyd Russell and Stella Louise (Mercer) Shipton. She retired from F & P of America in 2015, and loved camping, boating, roller skating, sports, water skiing and cheering for the Cleveland Browns. Survivors include one son, Eddie Sheets, Jr.; sisters, Vicki Fitzwater, Debi (Mike) Cochran, Karen Combs, Tonya (Art) Frock, Penny Kunkle and Betty Lee Combs; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John in 2011; son, Corey Sheets; four siblings, Sandy Howard, Linda Harris, Rusty Shipton and Timmy Shipton; and step-father, Richard Goings. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Schueller officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association.

