Manchester, Alexander William



MANCHESTER, Alexander William, died on April 19, 2023. Alex is survived by his wife Naomi Manchester, sons Gavin Michael Manchester & Mason James Manchester, their mother and former partner Melissa Oran, and loving parents Michael & Mary Emmons Manchester, grandparents Helen and Glen Tonini and numerous aunts and uncles. Alex will be sorely missed by all of his family. Friends and family are invited to attend from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Tobias Funeral Home  Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429. A Celebration of Alex's Life 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023 at the funeral home. Burial Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of your choice. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

