Manemann, Jane



Jane Manemann, 82, of New Carlisle passed away peacefully on her birthday, Monday, November 20, 2023. She was born November 20, 1941, in Chapmanville, WV, the daughter of the late Walter R. Bayes, a coal miner, and Emma Huff Bayes, a teacher. Jane grew up on a farm near Circleville, OH, and moved to New Carlisle in 1966, where she lived until her death. She has always been active in her community, serving on Tecumseh School Board, Springfield Clark County JVS Board, New Carlisle City Planning Board, New Carlisle Fire Department as an EMT, and New Carlisle City Council. Jane is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ron Manemann. She is survived by her stepchildren Rex (Valeria) Manemann, Rhonda Manemann, Roger (Debby) Manemann, and Robby (Yukie) Manemann; grandchildren Emily and Erika; special friends Keith and Brenda Fisher, their children Andy and Amanda, and granddaughter Rilie. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 26, 2023, from 3-5 PM at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 27, 2023, at 11:30 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Carlisle, OH. Burial will follow in New Carlisle Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tecumseh JROTC or New Carlisle Fire and EMS. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 W. Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com