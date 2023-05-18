Mangen, Vivian Marie



Vivian Marie Mangen, age 66 of Dayton passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 23, 1956 the daughter of Gary & Estelle (Leash) Evans. She was a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. She is survived by her children Gary Mangen, Candice Mangen, Darren Mangen, Donald Mangen and Andrew Mangen; grandchildren Bria Wilson (Nathenial Ryan), Bethany Wilson and Brittany Wilson; great grandchildren Kamri Wilson, Everlee Wilson, Gabe Ryan, Oliver Ryan and Joel Ryan; brother Perry Boatman; sisters Rita Warner, Mona Hunter, Becky and Vicki White; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husbands Donald Mangen and Frank Capper. A private service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

