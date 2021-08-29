MANN, Karen Lee



Karen Lee Mann, 80, of Springfield, passed away August 23, 2021, in Southbrook Care Center. She was born December 24, 1940, in DeGraff, Ohio, the daughter of Theodore and Claudia Hubble. Mrs. Mann attended the Clifton Avenue Church of God. She had been a member of the Red Hat Society and the Odd Fellows Rebekah Lodge. She enjoyed gardening and



caring for her flowers. Karen had been employed as a nurse. Survivors include three children, Allen (Cheryl) Mann, Loraine (Don) Ray and Christine Mann; grandchildren: Megan Mann (Tim White), Doriane Haysmer, Brandon Ray, Jordon Ray,



Amber (Brandon) Hupp and Amanda Patten; great-grandchildren: Tristen Mann, Katelyn White, Jerry White, Owen Patten, Maverick Haysmer, Leela Haysmer and Waylan Haysmer;



siblings, Robert Hubble and Anna (Ronnie) Furrow and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her



parents. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30AM until the time of the services. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

