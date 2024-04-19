Manning, Bobby

Manning Jr., Bobby R.



BOBBY R. MANNING JR., of Mechanicsburg, passed away unexpectedly while working on Monday afternoon, April 15, 2024. He was born in Springfield on December 25, 1972, the son of Bobby R. and Dee Manning Sr. Bobby was a 1992 graduate of Northeastern High School. He was a member of the Laborers Union #216 for over 20 years and most recently in the Operators Union. Bobby loved the outdoors where he hunted mushrooms, attending races at Shady Bowl Raceway and spending time in the garage with his friends. He will be fondly remembered for never knowing a stranger. Bobby is survived by his father and mother, Bobby Sr. and Dee Manning; his children, Taylor (Drew) Cottrell, Emma Manning (Jacob Levernier), Jessi Manning and Brooke Manning; brother, Curtis Manning; grandchildren, Wyatt and Rylie Cottrell; and many, many friends. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Debbie (Phil) Acton and Barbie (Jared) Pequignot; brother-in-law, Rob Smith; and many nieces and nephews. In 2019, he was preceded in death by his wife of 22 years, Tonia (Smith) Manning. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Bobby's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Burial will be in McConkey Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com