MANNS, LAYNE E.



MANNS, Layne E., age 86, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023 at his residence. He was born August 17, 1936 in Middletown and lived in this area all his life. He graduated from Lemon-Monroe High School. Layne was employed in maintenance at Armco Steel for over 30 years before his retirement. He was active at the Middletown Senior Citizens Center and enjoyed various activities and functions at the center. He was also an avid reader and billiards player. Preceding him in death were his parents, Luther and Viola (Peck) Manns; one son, Timothy Manns; and one brother, Fred Manns. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Stephanie; one brother, Larry Manns; two sisters, Joyce Manns and Diane Oliver; special niece, Lisa and many extended family and friends. The family is honoring his wishes to be cremated with no service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Middletown Central Connections Senior Citizen Center, 3907 Central Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral