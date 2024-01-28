Manuszak, Ronald Joseph "Ron"



Ronald Joseph Manuszak, 87, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on January 22, 2024, after a brief illness. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on August 26, 1936, to Joseph F. and Theresa E. Manuszak. He is survived by his brother, Ken Manuszak of Toledo; and sons, Terry (Angela) Manuszak of Centerville and Marc Manuszak of Perrysburg; as well as many members of his extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife (pictured above) of nearly 40 years, Marlene Manuszak; his parents; and his sister, Barbara Flowers. Ron and Marlene were avid polka dancers, following the Duane Malinowski or A Touch of Brass bands to polka festivals around the Midwest. They were also expert motorcycle tourers, and they often packed up their Honda Goldwing for a weekend adventure. For nearly 25 years, Ron and Marlene enjoyed wintering in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Ron had received his law degree from the University of Toledo and enjoyed a successful legal career, retiring as an executive attorney with KeyBank. A private memorial service will be held for the family. Gifts in memoriam of Ron, may be given to Ohio Hospice of Dayton or the charity of the donor's choice. To share a memory of Ron or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



