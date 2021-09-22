dayton-daily-news logo
MANZO, Peter

MANZO, Peter

Of Kettering, OH, passed away September 18, 2021. Pete was born on June 29, 1970, to Domenica and Saverio Manzo, his father having preceded him in death. He is survived by his

siblings: Mary Jo, Frank (Sharon), Nancy, and his twin sister, Paulina (Chris), including several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, September 24, 2021, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow

visitation beginning at 12:00 pm. Entombment will be in Woodland Mausoleum.


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


