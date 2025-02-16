Mapes, Sharon D.



Sharon D. (Auld) Mapes of South Charleston, Ohio, died on February 14, 2025, in Springfield, Ohio surrounded by her loved ones.



Sharon was born in Fairborn, Ohio, on September 19, 1945. She spent the rest of her life in Clark County, where she graduated from South High School and The Community Hospital School of Nursing.



While raising her children, Sharon worked as a nurse at Community Hospital and The Ohio Pythian Home. The majority of her nursing career was spent caring for mothers and babies after delivery. This is where she formed many friendships and became one of the "Three Musketeers" along with close friends Betty and Jane.



Sharon's most personal nursing experience was as a loving caregiver to her own daughter, Beth, who fought a battle with breast cancer for 15 years. Sharon's nursing experience and mother's love made her a tremendous source of comfort, care, and strength.



Sharon pursued a wide variety of activities over the years, including camping, primitive reenacting, business ownership, and collecting and selling Longaberger baskets. She enjoyed time spent with her Red Hats and retired nurses groups, as well as her Sunday school class at First Christian Church.



Always very talented and creative, Sharon's current passion was quilting. Her other great loves were reading, flower gardening, and her many pets. Most recently, her dog Molly occupied a huge piece of her heart.



Over the last several years, Sharon spent a great deal of time immersed in the world of car shows and car remodeling and collecting alongside her constant companion Richard Ryman. She greatly enjoyed this time and the friendships made.



Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Auld; her husband, Voris Mapes; and her daughter Elizabeth Cook.



She is survived by her companion, Richard Ryman; her children, Amy (Dan) Howard and Fred (Becky) McDaniel; grandchildren Sarah (Cook) Smith and Alex Cook, Mitchell, Cole, and Kyle Howard, and Tyler and Kayla McDaniel; two great-grandchildren; her brother John (Jean) Auld; uncle, Richard (Helen) Roberts; several nieces and nephews; and many wonderful friends.



Sharon's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Donnelsville Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Susan G. Komen. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





