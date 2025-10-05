Marc Ruoff

Ruoff, Marc Alan



Marc Alan Ruoff of Fairfield Ohio, age 67 passed away on September 23, 2025, at Golden Years Care Center.



Born in Hamilton Ohio on February 25, 1958, the youngest of 7 children to Clarence John and Mary Helen (Fox) Ruoff.



Marc graduated from Ross High School then Miami University. He continued his education in photography. Marc worked most of his life with the Beckett Paper Company, then Mohawk Paper in Hamilton until that company's closing. He continued working at various companies in the Fairfield area until his retirement.



Marc was very athletic and loved sports of all kinds especially golf. He was an avid golfer and super proud of the four "hole-in-ones" he achieved during his golfing days on the courses.



He is survived by his brothers and sisters; David (Jackie), Karin (Terry) Elliott, Paul (Ann), Renetta (the late Gary) Morem, his children, Kristin (Russell) Lees, Eric and Alex, his grandchildren, plus many nieces and nephews.



Marc was preceded in death by his parents, older brothers John and Jerry, nephews Bart and Chris Ruoff and niece Megan Ruoff.



A private burial with immediate family is planned at a future date. Internment in the Millville Cemetery, Hanover Township.



